Hybrid Terrorism Suspected in Kulgam Attack, Police Widen Investigation

Srinagar: A wave of grief has engulfed Bihbagh village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district following a brutal terrorist attack that claimed the life of retired Territorial Army serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and left his wife and niece wounded.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack took place outside Wagay’s residence as he was parking his vehicle. Two assailants, dressed in black and armed with pistols, opened fire indiscriminately, critically injuring him.

Wagay was initially rushed to a nearby Army camp and later shifted to the district hospital Anantnag where he succumbed to severe stomach injuries. His wife and niece sustained gunshot wounds to their leg and foot and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A retired soldier, Wagay had been engaged in the local sheep business and had previously survived an attack in which his vehicle was set ablaze.

"I was in the village when a neighbour informed me that Manzoor had been shot. I rushed to the spot and took him and the two injured women to an Army camp for first aid. The Commanding Officer of the 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) then facilitated their immediate transfer to Anantnag hospital. My brother was a humble and helpful man who wished to live in peace after his retirement," said his younger brother, Jahangir Wagay.

Local residents mourned the loss, remembering Wagay as a kind individual. "He was very kind to all. It is unfathomable that such a heinous act could occur in broad daylight," said Halerma Bibi, a neighbour.

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have launched an investigation into two possible angles : terrorist involvement and a potential personal vendetta. "The use of small arms suggests the involvement of hybrid terrorists- a tactic seen in recent attacks in the Valley," said a police officer while wishing anonymity

Security experts pointed to Pakistan’s continued interference in the valleys alleging cross-border support for extremist elements through logistical aid and safety havens which embolden terrorists to target civilians.

Kulgam district has long been a hotbed of terrorist activity, witnessing a record number of encounters last year.

A major anti-terror operation in Dec 2024 led to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Farooq Nali the longest-surviving terrorist in the Valley, along with four other terrorists.

Officials believe this latest attack is part of a broader pattern of destabilisation efforts orchestrated by elements operating across the border.

Condemnation poured in from across the political spectrum. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha denounced the attack, assuring justice for the victims. " I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his family in Kulgam. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I have instructed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Praying for their speedy recovery. I assure the people that the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be punished soon", the Lieutenant Governor said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said,"I am deeply saddened by the killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called the incident a "terrible act of terrorism ".