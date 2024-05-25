Advertisement

Kottayam: Using technology for navigation proved costly for a tourist group from Hyderabad after they blindly followed Google Maps and drove into a swollen stream near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported late on Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, was heading towards Alappuzha.

According to sources, the road they took was covered with water which was overflowing from the stream due to the heavy rains. Since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, police said.

Fortunately, all four managed to escape unhurt due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents. However, their vehicle was completely submerged under the water.

"Efforts are on to pull it out," news agency PTI quoted an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station as saying. This is not the first such incident in Kerala. Earlier in October 2023, two young doctors were killed in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions using Google Maps and fell into a river.

Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.

