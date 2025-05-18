Hyderabad: Eyewitness Recalls Harrowing Incident of Gulzar House Fire

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:52 IST
Hyderabad Fire: The massive fire that engulfed a building in Hyderabad’s Gulzar House area on Sunday morning, claimed 17 lives, including eight children. Among the first responders was Zahid, an eyewitness who shared an account of how he tried rescue efforts and the challenges faced in saving those trapped inside.
Zahid described the struggle to reach the victims caught in fire, saying, “We could not enter the building through the main gate as it was engulfed in flames, so we broke the shutter to go inside. Then 5-6 of us broke through a wall and entered the first floor. But the whole place was completely engulfed in flames.”
Hyderabad Fire Eyewitness
Despite their brave efforts, the fire was too massive, making it impossible to reach those trapped inside.
According to first eyewitness Zahid, the fire engulfed at the back of the house, but there was no back door, making escape impossible for the victims. He confirmed that all the deceased were part of the same family, adding, “The police and fire tenders did good work and cooperated fully. But we could not save the people because of the massive fire.”
Zahid claimed that fire tenders arrived slightly late, but even if they had been quicker, the fire’s intensity made it impossible to enter the first floor.
Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, with preliminary reports suggesting short circuit could be the reason of fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 17:35 IST