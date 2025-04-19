Hyderabad Faces Water Crisis as Manjeera Pipeline Bursts in Sadasivapet | VIDEO

Hyderabad: A significant water crisis is looming over Hyderabad as a major pipeline carrying Manjeera water from Singur to the city burst on Friday afternoon in Peddapur village, Sadasivapet mandal. The incident caused a massive flow of water onto the NH-65, halting traffic on one side of the highway.

The locals alerted Mission Bhagiratha officials, who promptly stopped the water supply from Singur. Officials indicated that it would take several hours to contain the water leakage at Sadasivapet.

The disruption in the pipeline’s operation is expected to affect the drinking water supply to parts of Hyderabad for the next few days until repairs are completed.

This comes just a month after another significant pipeline leak in March, which had already led to water supply interruptions across various areas in Hyderabad. The previous leak, which occurred in the Manjeera Phase 2 pipeline near Mughal Restaurant on the Old Bombay Highway, impacted residents in several neighbourhoods.

Emergency repair work was initiated to restore the water supply to areas like Bheeramguda, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Deepthi Srinagar, KPHB Housing Board, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Moosapet, and Erragadda.