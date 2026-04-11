Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Ends Life Days After Being Forcibly Injected With HIV-Positive Blood

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman died by suicide on Friday morning, weeks after a man allegedly injected her with HIV-infected blood in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the state, raising concerns regarding women's safety.

The victim was found at her grandmother’s residence in the Pocharam IT Corridor area, leaving behind a note that detailed the immense psychological trauma and social stigma she faced following the assault.

The Incident

The ordeal began on March 11, 2026, when the accused, identified as Manohar, a 24-year-old relative of the victim, barged into her home while she was alone.

According to police reports, Manohar was a transport supervisor who had been in a relationship with the victim.

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However, her family called off their marriage after a medical test confirmed that Manohar was HIV-positive from birth.

Driven by a desire for revenge, Manohar allegedly procured a syringe, drew his own blood, and forcibly jabbed the victim in the victim's forearm, shortly after she cancelled their marriage.

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Spiral of Trauma

The woman did not immediately disclose the attack to her parents, fearing the consequences. It was only after she developed a high fever and body pains that a doctor discovered a dark clot on her arm, prompting her to reveal the truth.

While medical professionals monitored her health, the Pocharam IT Corridor police arrested Manohar on March 15 and charged him with attempted murder (Section 109 of the BNS). He remains in judicial custody.

In her suicide note, the victim expressed that she felt her life was ruined. Beyond the fear of the virus, she was reportedly devastated by a breach of privacy and the subsequent negative comments circulating on social media platforms.

Nearly a month after the incident, on Friday, the woman was found hanging at her house. Her family members rushed her to a government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Police Action

Following the discovery of her body, police have shifted her remains for a post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital. Authorities are now seeking legal counsel to upgrade the charges against Manohar to include Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide).