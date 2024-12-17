Published 16:37 IST, December 17th 2024
Hyderabad Horror: Class VII Boy Kills Self at Private School Hostel After Alleged Harassment
A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room of a private residential school in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room of a private residential school in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.
The Class VII student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room on the school campus by one of his roommates at 9:50 PM on Monday, they said.
The school management immediately shifted the boy to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination, police added.
The boy was a native of Wanaparthy district in Telangana.
Meanwhile, the boy's father told the media that the school management did not inform them about the incident, and they only learned about his son's death through the police.
He, along with some relatives, further alleged that the boy had faced harassment by a teacher.
A case has been registered at Hayathnagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
It's a developing story, follow for more updates…
With PTI Inputs
