Hyderabad man murders wife, cooks body parts in pressure cooker

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a person murdered his wife, cut her into pieces, cooked her body parts in a pressure cooker, and threw them in various places in Meerpet.

The accused has been identified as Gurumurthy, who retired from the army recently.

Wife Went Missing on Jan 16

According to the victim’s family, Gurumurthy and his wife, Madhavi, used to have heated arguments quite often.

The victim had gone missing since January 16 after quarreling with him, claimed family members of the victim.

Husband Admits To Crime

After the family’s complaint, the police grew suspicious and started interrogating Gurumurthy, where he conceded his guilt. The couple got married 13 years ago.

The accused admitted to the heinous crime, officials said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Earlier a 21-year-old man, identified as A Sachin Satyanarayana, was arrested by Kushaiguda police of Rachakonda commissionerate on Monday for killing his wife, T Sneha (21) on Jan 16.