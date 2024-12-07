Hyderabad Man Steals Ambulance, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase | VIDEO

Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad stole a 108 ambulance in Hyderabad's Hayatnagar and drove it towards Khammam and Nalgonda leading to a high-speed chase by the police, as per media reports.

The police went on a wild chase on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

A video of the same was recorded by a bystander which showed the vehicle being driven at a high speed, dodging several parked vehicles at a toll plaza. It later disappeared after breaking the toll-gate barrier.

In the incident, a police official also sustained injuries while he was trying to stop the man.

The man was later arrested at the Nalgonda border.

As of now, the officials have not revealed the name and the motive behind ther incident has not yet been revealed.

14-Year-Old Steals Rs 45,000 from Medical Store

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly committing burglary at a medical store in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Kishore.

According to police, the accused Kishore stole Rs 45,000 after barging into the medical store. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera.