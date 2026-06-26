Trump Calls Honour ‘Unprecedented’ As Hyderabad Names Road ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ Near US Consulate

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his appreciation after a road in Hyderabad was formally named after him, calling the tribute an “unprecedented honour” in a message posted on Truth Social. Sharing an image from the event, Trump wrote, in his social media post, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s response drew attention online, with the President noting that the naming represented the first time an American leader had received such recognition in India. The road, located in the financial district at Nanakramguda, runs alongside the United States Consulate and is home to numerous multinational technology companies.

According to reports, the stretch, previously known as US Consulate Road, was officially renamed ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ by the Telangana government. The officials asserted that the decision to rename the road was intended to spotlight Hyderabad’s rising global standing and the city's role in deepening India-US relations.

Gesture Reflects ‘Strong, Respectful Partnership’, Says Envoy

Notably, the commemorative plaque was unveiled earlier this week at a ceremony attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and senior Telangana government officials. The event was held as part of activities marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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According to the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, the renaming pays tribute to the United States while acknowledging Hyderabad’s increasing importance as a hub for India-US collaboration, particularly in technology, aerospace and defence. Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised that Hyderabad exemplified the accelerating partnership between the two countries, pointing to the city’s expanding contribution to bilateral ties.

“Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of the US-India partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining US-India bilateral momentum,” Gor remarked during the ceremony.

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Expressing gratitude to the Telangana government for the gesture, Sergio Gor said that the decision to name the road after President Donald Trump reflected the “strong, respectful partnership” that the American leader has championed. The renaming forms part of a bigger initiative by the Telangana government to establish internationally recognisable landmarks across Hyderabad by naming major roads and public infrastructure after globally important figures and institutions.