Hyderabad Road To Be Named ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, Announces Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to rename the stretch that runs alongside the US Consulate General in Hyderabad as ‘Donald Trump Avenue’. The unusual decision was announced through a press release from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s office, offering a one-of-a-kind tribute to the US President, Donald Trump.

As per reports, the state will formally write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the US Embassy to let them know of the change . The officials stated that the letters to the Ministry and the Embassy are a routine diplomatic courtesy, ensuring that both the central government and the American side are aware of the new designation.

Notably, the move follows CM Revanth Reddy's speech earlier this year at the US‑India Strategic Partnership Forum in Delhi, where he had floated the idea of naming Hyderabad’s key roads after leading global corporations .

According to the official information, the road‑naming exercise is part of an initiative to portray Telangana as an innovation‑driven state. The government is already planning to honour other distinguished personalities and companies. A new greenfield radial road linking the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala with the proposed Radial Ring Road will carry the name of the late industrialist Padma Shri Ratan Tata, and the interchange at Raviryala has already been christened ‘Tata Interchange’.

In addition to it, a prominent stretch is earmarked to become ‘Google Street’, recognising the impact of Google Maps and the tech giant’s upcoming campus, which is set to be the company’s largest outside the United States (US), located in Hyderabad’s Financial District . Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to see their names on the city’s map, with proposals for ‘Wipro Junction’ and ‘Microsoft Road’ in line with the Chief Minister’s vision .

The residents and visitors are buzzing with curiosity about the new signs that will soon appear along the consulate route. While some see it as a bold statement of international friendship, others are simply excited to see their city’s streets feature names they recognise from the news.

