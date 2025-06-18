Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Authorities Launch Search Ops

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email was reported at Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning, prompting immediate action by authorities.

According to Begumpet ACP, the airport received a threat via email. “We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later,” the officer said.

Security forces, including the Telangana Special Protection Force and CISF, quickly reached the scene. As a precautionary measure, all airport staff and employees were evacuated.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to carry out a thorough search of the airport premises. Emergency response teams were also activated by airport authorities to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, cybercrime officials have launched an investigation into the threatening email and are working to trace its origin.