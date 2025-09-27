Hyderabad Flood Rains: NDRF Rescues Commuters as Floods Submerge Bus Station and Residential Areas; Residents Plead for Help

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was gripped by chaos in the early hours of Saturday as torrential overnight rains caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city, including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of South India's largest transport hubs, and multiple residential colonies near the Musi River.

The situation deteriorated rapidly after officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar following continuous heavy rainfall across the state. This led to the Musi River overflowing near Chaderghat, inundating surrounding low-lying areas and triggering panic among residents.

A huge volume of water entered homes in colonies near the Musi River in Chaderghat, causing significant damage. Residents told ANI, “The river water suddenly flooded our houses, and the officials did not inform us. Our homes and all the materials -- TVs, fridges, rice -- were submerged.

We request the Telangana government to help us in this matter.” As a precaution, police closed the main road near the Chaderghat bridge, leading to major traffic jams and transportation delays across the area. Meanwhile, at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), floodwaters surged into the terminal, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Visuals from the wee hours showed commuters wading through waist-deep water, struggling to reach safer areas. Bus operations were completely halted due to severe waterlogging. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was quickly deployed to both MGBS and flood-hit colonies, carrying out rescue operations and assisting those in distress.

Many were evacuated from submerged homes and transit areas. Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the MGBS premises and Musi River embankments until the water recedes. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has placed emergency teams on high alert, with more rainfall forecast for the city in the coming days.