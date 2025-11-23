Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Wife & Their Daughter Found Hanging At Home

Amberpet: Three family members were found dead due to hanging in their residence under the Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad on Saturday night, police said.

According to the police, the deceased included a man, his wife, and his daughter. The police have registered a case. The bodies have been transferred to the post-mortem examination.

"Yesterday night, three people from the same family were found dead at their residence by hanging. The deceased are a man, his wife, and their daughter. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been shifted to the PME," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

In another incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide by reportedly jumping from the roof of her school building in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the morning of November 21.

According to Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti, the police received information at around 8 AM about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and began preliminary inquiries. The girl, a student of Class 7, was found in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Advertisement