Hyderabad Techie Ends Life by Jumping With Six Month Old in Arms From 6th-Floor; Child Miraculously Safe
A 37-year-old Hyderabad software engineer, Isha Sahu, died after jumping from her sixth-floor apartment with her six-month-old baby. While she succumbed to her injuries, the infant miraculously survived. Police suspect postpartum depression and severe insomnia drove the tragedy.
- India News
- 2 min read
A 37-year-old software engineer named Isha Sahu walked out onto the balcony of her sixth-floor apartment at the Lakshmi Prestige Apartments in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on Friday afternoon. It was 3:45 PM. Her family was inside the flat, entirely unaware of what was about to happen. In her arms, she held her six-month-old baby girl, Vani.
Then she jumped.
Isha died on impact. But the baby survived. As they fell, the infant somehow slipped from her mother's grasp. She hit a protective security fence on the way down, which broke the velocity of her fall before she hit the ground. When neighbors ran out, they found the mother dead and the baby miraculously alive, suffering only minor injuries. They rushed the child to Lotus Hospital in KPHB, where doctors confirmed she is stable and out of danger.
Behind the tragedy is a nightmare familiar to many new mothers, but magnified to a breaking point here. Isha, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had been married for 11 years. She and her husband both worked demanding jobs in the private IT sector, raising an eight-year-old daughter and their new baby.
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But for the last several months, Isha couldn't sleep.
According to the Miyapur police, she was suffering from severe, chronic insomnia, crippling anxiety, and crushing symptoms of postpartum depression. Weeks of cumulative sleep deprivation can completely warp a person's reality. Investigators suspect the sheer mental agony and acute distress from the postpartum condition drove her to the edge.
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The police have moved Isha's body for a post-mortem examination and registered a case. They are gathering medical records and speaking with family members to piece together exactly how her mental health deteriorated so rapidly behind closed doors. For now, a family is shattered, an eight-year-old is without a mother, and a six-month-old baby is alive because of a random piece of fencing.
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