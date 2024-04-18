Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media where a Hyderabad man hangs on to a truck as the driver drags his bike under the wheel.

The viral video shared on social media platform X by @V24751Vadlamudi. The video comes with a caption that says, ‘Dear Sir, See this incident, this was happened on owaisi hospital to Lb Nagar to hayath Nagar Route, please alert all police stations on this route’.

The video was shared on social media X on April 15, 2024. The X user shared the entire incident tagging Hyderabad police which promptly responded to the video deploying policemen to tackle the situation.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Dear Sir, See this incident, this was happened on owaisi hospital to Lb Nagar to hayath Nagar Route, please alert all police stations on this route pic.twitter.com/9SgrtvmGUd — Ravikumar Inc Tpcc lb nagar (@V24751Vadlamudi)

Rachakonda Police responded to the viral video post saying, ‘Sir, on receiving your tweet, we alerted our night duty officers and caught the vehicle, and took him into custody at Vanasthalipuram PS. The accused was handed over to IS Sadan Police. A case has been registered at IS Sadan PS limits with Cr. No 119/2024 U/S 279 IPC. Timely action by the good citizen Ravikumar, and the team Rachakonda prevented further loss of human lives’.

Netizens on the other hand shared their views and thoughts on the viral Hyderabad incident. One user says, ‘Thank you Sir for your observation and alertness informing police.’ Another user wrote, ‘The guy's license should be cancelled.’

One more user wrote, ‘The driver of the truck should be put in jail for minimum period of 5 years with fine for endangering life of public n property. No bail to be granted’.



