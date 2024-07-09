Published 20:34 IST, July 9th 2024
Hyderabad Zoo Incident: Lioness Escapes Enclosure, Injures Keeper Due to Gate Negligence
The eight-year-old African lioness, which was kept at the Summer House area (off the display area) as it was receiving medical treatment, escaped from the enclosure while the Assistant Animal Keeper was cleaning the night houses.
Animal Keeper at Hyderabad Zoo Injured After Lioness Pounces on Him | Image: Unsplash
