Published 20:34 IST, July 9th 2024

Hyderabad Zoo Incident: Lioness Escapes Enclosure, Injures Keeper Due to Gate Negligence

The eight-year-old African lioness, which was kept at the Summer House area (off the display area) as it was receiving medical treatment, escaped from the enclosure while the Assistant Animal Keeper was cleaning the night houses.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Animal Keeper at Hyderabad Zoo Injured After Lioness Pounces on Him
Animal Keeper at Hyderabad Zoo Injured After Lioness Pounces on Him
  • 2 min read
