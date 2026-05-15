Hyderabad–Jaipur Special Express AC Coaches Catch Fire At Nampally Station, Passengers Evacuated

Nampally: Two AC coaches of the Hyderabad–Jaipur Special Express caught fire at Nampally Railway Station on Friday evening, triggering a panic-like situation at the railway station. On information, the railway officials and the fire officials rushed to the site. According to reports, the blaze erupted shortly before the train was due to depart for Jaipur at 7 pm, causing alarm among passengers and staff at the busy terminal.

The officials confirmed that the fire was confined to the B1 and B2 coaches in the train’s 3-tier AC compartment. No passengers were on board the affected coaches when the flames broke out, preventing a serious tragedy. The railway staff immediately rushed to the spot to evacuate nearby compartments and assist emergency teams to control the inferno.

The firefighters managed to bring the situation under control using 3 fire engines, limiting damage to the 2 coaches. The railway officials stated that an inquiry will be launched to ascertain how the fire started and whether any safety lapses were involved.

According to railway officials, the fire started in the B1 and B2 coaches just minutes before the scheduled departure time. The timing meant that the train was still stationary at the platform, allowing staff to act before the situation escalated.

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“Flames erupted in the B1 and B2 coaches of the train’s 3-tier AC compartment shortly before its scheduled departure for Jaipur at 7 pm,” an official said. The alert was raised immediately, and fire personnel arrived at the station without delay to begin firefighting operations. The rapid response prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent coaches.

The officials credited alert railway staff for ensuring that no passengers were injured. They noted that the affected coaches were empty at the time, and those in neighbouring compartments were evacuated as a precaution.

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“A major mishap was averted as there were no passengers inside the affected coaches when the fire broke out,” an official stated. The staff also assisted fire crews in containing the blaze, which was brought under control after a short but intensive operation. The quick evacuation and coordination between railway and fire personnel were key to avoiding casualties.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and railway officials have said that a detailed inquiry will be carried out. The team will examine electrical systems, maintenance records and any possible external factors that could have triggered the blaze.