'Hypocrite’: Kejriwal Faces Backlash For Contradicting ‘Simple Wedding’ Pledge After Hosting Daughter's Roka at Shangri-La

Arvind Kejriwal in Never-Seen-Before Avatar: Video of Former Delhi CM Hitting The Dance Floor on Allu Arjun's Song Goes Viral | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing massive flak on social media after hosting his daughter Harshita’s roka ceremony at the plush five-star Shangri-La Eros Hotel in the heart of Connaught Place, just a day before her wedding in Lutyens' Delhi.

The ceremony was nothing short of grand. Reports suggest the pre-wedding festivities were attended by senior AAP leaders including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Bollywood singer Mika Singh and Delhi minister Gopal Rai were also spotted singing and dancing alongside the family, adding a splash of glam and glitz to the event.

The wedding itself took place on Friday, with sources indicating a lavish reception is scheduled for Sunday, April 20. The groom, Sambhav Jain, tied the knot with Harshita in what many are calling a VVIP affair in the national capital.

But while the celebrations were high on tradition and extravagance, they have reignited an old political controversy.

Netizens Dig Up Kejriwal’s ‘Simple Wedding’ Pledge

Social media is ablaze with clips of an old video of Kejriwal, dated around 2012-13, where he fervently appeals to people to take a pledge to avoid spending extravagantly on weddings.

"Shaadiyon mein zyada kharch nahi karenge... simple shaadi karenge," Kejriwal had said in the video, positioning himself as a crusader for simplicity and anti-corruption.

Now, many are accusing him of doing the exact opposite.

“Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai!” one user exclaimed, as screenshots of the Shangri-La venue and wedding festivities did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user slammed him, saying, "This is the same man who used to lecture everyone about simple weddings and not wasting money. Now, he’s throwing a five-star roka and a VVIP wedding bash. RIP to those who still believe him.”

Some pointed out how such contradictions from public leaders hurt the larger discourse around political accountability. “When leaders make strong public pledges about simplicity and anti-corruption, and then do the exact opposite, it damages public trust. It’s not just about money, it’s the message it sends.”

A Pattern of Backtracking?

Critics aren’t just stopping at the wedding. Several online commentators allege that this is part of a larger pattern of political U-turns from the AAP supremo. One user wrote:

“He has not only backtracked—he has done the complete opposite of everything he once stood for. All that idealism was just a ladder to power.”

With #HypocrisyKiSeema trending across platforms, Kejriwal has not yet responded to the criticism. His supporters argue that every parent has the right to celebrate their child’s big day, but detractors say public figures must be held to the standards they set for others.