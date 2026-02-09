‘Ready to Go to Jail’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After AIMIM Chief Owaisi Files Complaint Over Deleted 'Point-Blank Shot' Video

‘I Am Ready to Go to Jail’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa After AIMIM Chief Owaisi Files Complaint Over Deleted 'Point-Blank' Video | Image: Republic

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting violence against Muslims in a now-deleted 'point-blank' video.

Reacting sharply to the complaint, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the allegations and said he had no knowledge of any such video.

Further, he added that, “I am ready to go to jail. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me. What objection do I have? I have no objection.”

The complaint was submitted to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on February 9, seeking criminal action against the Assam CM for what Owaisi termed as “genocidal hate speech”.

Owaisi Alleges Incitement Through Violent Imagery

In a post on X, Owaisi said he had formally approached the Hyderabad police over the video, which was allegedly shared from the official social media handle of the Assam BJP.

“I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his now-deleted violent video showing him shooting Muslims,” Owaisi said.

Calling the incident part of a larger pattern, he added, “Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm.”

According to the complaint, the video showed Himanta Biswa Sarma holding a firearm and targeting individuals portrayed as Muslims, accompanied by phrases such as “Point blank shot” and “No mercy.” The AIMIM chief argued that the content was intended to outrage religious feelings and incite communal hatred.

Sarma Reiterates Stand On Infiltrators

Even as he denied the accusations related to the video, Sarma reiterated his long-held position on illegal immigration.

“But I stand by my words,” the Assam CM said. “I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators, and I will continue to be against them.”

What the controversy was about

The Assam BJP faced intense political fallout after its official social media account showed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically shooting at framed photographs of men in skullcaps from point-blank range, one resembling Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The controversial clip, which sparked widespread accusations of inciting violence, was quickly deleted following a wave of public and political outrage.

Captioned as "point blank shot", the video on the Assam BJP’s official social media handle on X showed Sarma aiming a rifle at photographs pinned to a wall bearing the words “No mercy".

It ended with an image of the chief minister styled as a gunman, alongside phrases such as “No mercy to Bangladeshis", “Why did you go to Pakistan?" and “Foreigner-free Assam".