'I Am True Congressman, Will Die As One': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Refutes 'Soft Hindutva' Claims

Bengaluru: Clarifying that he didn't attend any participation in a Rath Yatra event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara on Thursday asserted that he remains a "true Congressman". "I am a true Congressman. I will die as a Congressman.

People have known my politics for the last 35 years. I don't have to prove it again and again. My ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. If anyone creates controversy on top of this, let them do so," Parameshwara told reporters here. The Karnataka Home Minister argued that he wasn't aware of the organiser of the Rath Yatra event, and he paid tributes to Rani Abbakka since she was one of the first freedom fighters in the area.

"I did not attend any ABVP program as such. When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I got to know that it was a procession for Rani Abbakka. Therefore, I stopped there and paid tribute to her. That was not an ABVP program. I didn't know who the organiser was. Beyond that, there is nothing. Local MLA Shadakshari and I were together. We respect everybody who fought for independence," he added.

His response came after critics accused Parameshwara of leaning towards "soft Hindutva". Speaking on the FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi, Parameshwara said that cognisance has been taken of the "hate words" expressed by the former minister. "Some sort of hate words were expressed; they have taken cognisance and filed an FIR," Parameshwara said.

As tension gripped Karnataka's Maddur following a stone pelting incident, the police have registered an FIR against BJP MLC CT Ravi for delivering a "provocative speech" during a Ganpati immersion program. According to officials, Ravi delivered an inflammatory speech on Wednesday during a Ganapati immersion program in Maddur. The police allege that the speech was provocative and capable of inciting hatred between communities.

The suo motu case was filed by Maddur Police based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Manjunath. The complaint states that while addressing participants of the procession through a microphone, Ravi made remarks targeting the Muslim community. Heavy police deployment was witnessed in Maddur on Tuesday morning after protests broke out on Monday evening against the stone pelting incident.

Markets have been deserted as shops have not opened since last night with the imposition of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the Hindu religious organisations in the area are holding a meeting on the issue. A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest, which broke out in response.