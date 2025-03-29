‘I Am Young Again’: Assam CM Himanta Hops on Viral Ghibli Trend – Check Post

ssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hopped on the viral AI Ghibli trend that has taken the internet by storm. | Image: Instagram

After Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hopped on the viral AI Ghibli trend that has taken the internet by storm.

In a post, Himanta shared a photo of himself with school kids, accompanied by the caption: “Tried the Ghibli-style meme trend, and apparently, I am young again! Swipe to see the real me.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted how AI is transforming the creative space. He emphasized his focus on equipping Assam’s youth with the skills needed to thrive in this new digital age.

“But jokes aside — it is amazing how AI is transforming the creative space. That’s why we’re focused on equipping Assam’s youth with the skills to thrive in this new digital age!” his post read.

Earlier, PM Modi also joined the world of Studio Ghibli as the Union government recreated his pictures with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also posted a Ghibli-style animated video of himself and PM Modi on X.

Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Ghibli-Style Images

1. Open ChatGPT and ensure your software is updated to the latest version. This feature is available only to ChatGPT Plus users.

2. For free users: You can also create Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT-4o’s new image generation features.

3. Access the image tool: Click on the three dots in the prompt bar and choose the ‘Image’ option, which will be visible along with the ‘Canvas’ option.

4. Enter a text prompt: Describe the kind of image you want, including details like clothing, background, and mood, then press ‘Enter.’

5. Upload a photograph: If you want a Ghibli-style version of an existing photo, simply upload it.

6. Generate and download: Once the image is created, download it and share it on your social media accounts.