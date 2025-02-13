'I Could Not Do It': UP Teen Commits Suicide After Failing JEE Entrance, Leaves Behind 'Sorry' Note for Parents

Gorakhpur: Dejected by her JEE results, an 18-year-old engineering student from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur committed suicide. The deceased also left behind a suicide note, apologising to her parents and asked them to forgive her.

JEE Aspirant Commits Suicide in UP's Gorakhpur After Failing Entrance

Aditi Mishra, an 18-year-old engineering student, who was studying at Momentum Coaching Center in Gorakhpur's Betiahata area, hanged herself with a stole and committed suicide. The teen girl, who had been preparing for JEE for the past two years, had failed the JEE Entrance examination; dejected, she took this huge step.

Hostel Roommate Found UP Teen Hanging in Room

On Wednesday morning, the UP teen spoke to her parents and asked her father to recharge her phone. The girl, who had been dejected with her results, waited for her roommate to go out; when the roommate returned and knocked on the door, she did not get any response. On peeping inside the room through the window, she found Aditi hanging from a stole. The two girls lived together in Satyadeep Girls Hostel in Gorakhpur.

‘I Could Not Do It…': Teen Left Behind ‘Sorry’ Suicide Note for Parents

The 18-year-old engineering student also left behind a suicide note in which she has apologised to her parents for ‘not being able to do it' and has asked for her forgiveness. The suicide note read, “Sorry mummy papa, forgive me… I could no do it… this was the end of our relationship… you guys don't cry… you guys gave me a lot of love. I could not fulfil your dreams… you guys please take care of Choti… she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your beloved daughter - Aditi.”

The teenager's body has been sent for postmortem, parents have been informed and an investigation is underway.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)