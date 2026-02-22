'I Don't Have Time, I Will Be Killed': Mother Recounts Harrowing Call of 19-Year Old Tripura Girl Assaulted in Gurugram

New Delhi: The mother of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram said on Sunday that her daughter had called to inform about the atrocities on February 16, and said at that time that she will be killed by the accused.

"On 16th February at 10 PM, my daughter called me and said 'I don't have time, I will be killed. A man named Shivam has been assaulting me for the last 3 days. He hit me and also burnt me, he will kill me today..." she told ANI.

The victim is from Tripura state. The victim's mother said that the accused, Shivam, locked her in a room for three days and tortured her by burning her private parts, urinating on her, and cutting her at various parts repeatedly for three days.

"She informed me that Shivam locked her in a room for three days and urinated on her. He also burnt her private parts thrice everyday for the last 3 days. He used a knife and cut her at various places in the body. My daughter came to Gurugram to study Bio-technology. She became friends with Shivam (accused) through online apps. Shivam raped my daughter, too. In the guise of marrying her, Shivam did all of this to her. The condition of my daughter is very bad..." she stated.

According to officials, the victim, also a student, met a young man from Narela, Delhi, through an online app. The case of extreme cruelty occurred in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. The police have registered a case under serious sections and started an investigation.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, 2026, the alleged accused brutally thrashed the victim. It is alleged that he attacked her head with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.

Furthermore, the alleged accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. The victim also alleged that the alleged accused recorded nude videos of her.