I Don’t Think India Sees Itself Leading The World: Rahul At It Again — Colombia Edition | Image: X

New Delhi: In Colombia, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Chief Rahul Gandhi once again drew widespread criticism for denigrating India on an international platform. During an interaction at EIA University, he accused the BJP-led government of a “wholesale attack on Indian democracy,” questioned India’s global ambitions, and openly compared the country unfavorably to China, remarks that have sparked outrage among political circles for airing internal political disputes abroad.

‘Attack on Indian democracy’

Rahul Gandhi claimed that democracy in India is under serious threat.

“The single biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India because India has multiple religions, multiple traditions, multiple languages. And India actually is a conversation between all its people and different traditions, different religions, different ideas require space. And that the best method for creating that space is the democratic system. And currently there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India,” he said.

‘Demonetisation and GST hurt small businesses’

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government’s economic policies, arguing they favoured large monopolies over small and medium enterprises.

“The Government of India brought two policies – first, the demonetisation of our currency, which essentially destroyed small and medium businesses and allowed very large monopolies to control a big section of our economy; and second, GST, which was again designed to harm medium and small businesses. We believe that supporting these small businesses is the way forward for entrepreneurship, and that’s the difference between us and those in power who believe that a few monopolies should control the economy.”

Rahul Gandhi Criticises India's Healthcare & Education In Colombia

Talking about healthcare and education, Rahul Gandhi criticised government involvement and privatisation.

“In a country like India, simply privatising healthcare and education doesn’t work. We have tried it, but it didn’t work. At least my party and I believe in solid government involvement in these sectors. Our top universities are public sector universities. While many states in India have not done well in primary education, higher education has been a big success.”

‘We can’t do what China does’

Contrasting India with China, he argued that India’s diversity requires freedom and inclusivity.

“This other big risk is risk between different conceptions, different parts of the country, right? Some 16, 17 different languages, different religions. So allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We can't do what China does, which is suppress people and run an authoritarian system.”

He further added that while China had succeeded in manufacturing within an authoritarian setup, India must achieve development democratically.

“Most of the people, for example, who are creating polarisation in the US with Mr Trump are those who lost their jobs because of manufacturing. China has demonstrated to the world how you can manage production in a non-democratic setup, but we cannot do that; we are a democratic setup. The challenge is whether we can develop manufacturing like China but within a democratic setup.”

‘Cowardice at heart of RSS-BJP ideology’

The Congress leader also accused the ruling party and its ideological parent of promoting cowardice.

“This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, ‘China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?’ At the heart of the ideology is cowardice.”

Citing VD Savarkar, he added:

“In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. If five people beat up a single individual, which makes one of them happy, it is cowardice. This is RSS ideology, to beat weak people.”

‘Rampant corruption under Modi government’

Rahul also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over crony capitalism.

“In India, we have a huge level of corruption at the centralised level. Three or four businesses are taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the Prime Minister, and it is rampant in India.”

‘India doesn’t see itself leading the world’

On India’s place in the global order, he insisted that New Delhi’s outlook was one of partnership, not dominance.

“I don’t think India sees itself as leading the world. We are a large country, and we believe in partnerships. We are not arrogant enough to believe that we should lead the world. The idea that India should lead the world — India doesn’t view itself like this; maybe China thinks of itself this way.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has criticised India on an international platform. Back in 2023, at an event in the United States, he compared the plight of Muslims in India to that of Dalits in the 1980s.

“It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection,” Gandhi had said at the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan event in San Francisco.

At the same event, he also flagged economic inequality.

“Some people are finding it difficult to make ends meet, while about five people have lakhs of crores rupees,” he remarked.