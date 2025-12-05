‘Yes, I Stole From…’: DK Shivakumar Quips On BJP As His Rs 24 Lakh Watch Sparks Debate

Bengaluru: Reiterating that he had clearly and transparently stated everything about the expensive watches he owns, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP knows nothing about it.

He was replying to a question on BJP MLC Narayanaswamy's statement that Shivakumar had not disclosed an expensive watch in the affidavit.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, “What does he know? I know about my affidavit. I am the one who paid the money for the watches, and I have disclosed all the details transparently. I have also disclosed ownership of a Rolex watch. I have nothing to learn from Narayanaswamy.”

Asked about Narayanaswamy's statement that his watch was stolen, the DCM quipped, “Yes, I stole from his house!”

Asked about the convention of women employees, he said, “Our government has taken up many initiatives to empower women. Women are capable in all aspects today. They are a lot more disciplined than men. Our government supports the function of women's employees' organisation.”

Earlier, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over the chief ministerial dispute, saying the party is divided, the government is failing, and the state is suffering from corruption and poor infrastructure.

Prahlad Joshi said, “They know they won't come to power next time, so DK Shivakumar and his supporters want DK Shivakumar to get half the share, but Siddaramaiah is not ready... their government has gone bankrupt... nothing is happening except corruption. Factionalism is taking place. You can see the condition of Bengaluru, it is full of potholes...”

On the statement of Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said, “The relationship between Russia and India is very good... Regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement, the concerned people will speak... Who to meet, who not to meet, is determined on the basis of a policy; the concerned people will speak on this.”