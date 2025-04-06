‘I Hope He Will Act’: MK Stalin Seeks Guarantee from PM Modi on Delimitation Exercise | Image: X

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide a clear promise to address concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, which could alter the state’s representation in Parliament.

Stalin's demand comes amid growing fears that Tamil Nadu could be unfairly penalized in terms of its parliamentary seats due to population growth trends.

Stalin's Call for a Guarantee on Parliamentary Seats

Stalin was notably absent during the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram.

"Standing on Tamil soil, the Prime Minister must give a clear guarantee: Tamil Nadu and other states that have successfully controlled population growth will not be penalized in the impending delimitation exercise. Their share of parliamentary seats in percentage terms will remain untouched," Stalin said.

Stalin further demanded that the Prime Minister not only make a public promise but also ensure that it is backed by a resolution in Parliament.

"Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi should make this promise publicly, allay the fears in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu, and follow it up with a constitutional amendment in Parliament. This is the only way to ensure a fair delimitation. I sincerely hope he will act," Stalin said.

The call for assurances from Prime Minister Modi comes as political parties in Tamil Nadu continue to voice their concerns over the proposed delimitation process.

The Chief Minister also warned that if the delimitation exercise were carried out based on the 2026 Census, it could significantly reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament.