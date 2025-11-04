'I Killed My Wife For You': Accused Bengaluru Doctor's Message To Woo Multiple Women Weeks After Dermatologist Wife's Murder | Image: Social Media

Bengaluru: A doctor from Bengaluru, Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, accused of murdering his dermatologist wife, Dr Kruthika Reddy, allegedly sent the message “I killed my wife for you” to nearly half a dozen women weeks after her death in April this year.

The women he messaged also include a medical professional who had earlier rejected his proposal, according to reports.

What Did Investigation Reveal?

Investigations revealed that Mahendra used the digital-payment app PhonePe to send the message to one woman after she blocked him on other messaging platforms. She did not reply and has no involvement in the crime, reports say.

Investigations further revealed that in September this year, Mahendra contacted a Mumbai-based woman to whom he had previously proposed marriage. According to reports, he informed her of his wife’s death, said his feelings for her were genuine, and proposed again.

All these details emerged from forensic examination of the accused’s mobile phone and laptop.

All About the Murder Case

Six months after the death of the 29-year-old Kruthika Reddy, Marathahalli Police arrested her husband, also a doctor, for allegedly murdering her by injecting anaesthetic drugs.

According to police, Dr Mahendra Reddy overdosed his wife, Kruthika M Reddy, with anaesthetic drugs that caused fatal respiratory depression. He allegedly tried to pass off the death as natural.

Kruthika M Reddy reportedly fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Ayyappa Layout, Munnekolalu, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh said an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was filed after the incident, noting that the doctor had died under mysterious circumstances.

“In the Marathahalli Police Station limits in April 2025, a UDR was reported for a lady who died under mysterious circumstances, but there was no complaint. The police have done a good job; they collected evidence properly and sent it to the FSL,” CP Seemanth Kumar Singh said.

The UDR team collected material evidence including the cannula set, injection tube, and other medical items used in the act and handed it over to investigating officers.

On the same day, officers collected viscera samples from the deceased’s body to determine the exact cause of death and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for expert opinion.

FSL experts reported that sedative (Propofol) substances were present in the deceased’s organs.

Following this, the victim’s father lodged a complaint at Marathahalli Police Station on Monday, alleging that his son-in-law, Dr Mahendra Reddy, had murdered his daughter by administering sedatives.

Acting on the complaint, Marathahalli Police arrested the accused in Manipal, Udupi.

CP Seemanth Kumar Singh said all evidence points to the husband’s involvement.

“The evidence collected so far points to her husband because he was the one who brought her to the hospital, never complained about what happened, and said she was not in good health and was undergoing treatment,” he said.

Authorities allege Mahendra Reddy misused his professional access to OT and ICU facilities to procure and administer the drug. He then tried to pass off the death as natural and reportedly pressured the victim’s family to forgo a police complaint and post-mortem.

Muni Reddy, the victim’s father, demanded strict punishment for the accused.

“Dr Kruthika trusted her husband completely; she believed in his love and his profession. But the same medical knowledge that should have saved lives was used to destroy hers. Our family seeks the harshest punishment for this premeditated act and justice for our daughter, whose loss is not just personal but a loss to society,” he said.