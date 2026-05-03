'I'm One Of The Six Victims Of Brij Bhushan': Olympian Vinesh Phogat Makes Explosive Revelation In Sexual Harassment Case

Haryana: Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Sunday made explosive revelation in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestler revealed that she is among the six victims who was allegedly sexually harassed by Bhushan and filed a complaint against him.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Vinesh Phogat said noted that the Supreme Court's guideline is that no victim's identity should be revealed because it is a matter of their “dignity and honour”.

“But today, there is some compulsion that I want to tell you all….I want to tell you that I am one of the six victims who filed the complaint,” she added.

The 31-year-old claimed that he felt compelled to break her anonymity due to what she described as a coordinated attempt by the WFI to sabotage her comeback ahead of Asian Games 2026.

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The explosive revelation comes just days after she was unable to get herself registered for the National Open Ranking tournament, alleging that the WFI portal was closed before April 30, which was officially the last date for entries.

She alleged that it was a “deliberate attempt” to stop her from competing in the tournament which is important to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials.

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Notably, the tournament is set to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, which is considered a stronghold of Brij Bhushan.

Vinesh Phogat's Video Message

The video message posted by Phogat on X on Sunday started with her speaking about her wrestling comeback after one and a half years, “As you all know, I have been away from the wrestling mat for the past one and a half years. However, a few months ago I started training again. I am working very hard with honesty and dedication. Like before, when I won medals for the country with God’s blessings and your support, I now want to return to wrestling once again, win many medals for the country, and keep our flag’s honour high.”

‘Bhushan Will Control The Tournament’

Speaking about the wresting tournament in Gonda, Phogat said, “A month ago, the Wrestling Federation announced a ranking tournament. This tournament is being organized in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a place where Brij Bhushan has his home and his private college. Wahan pe mehnat karne waale har khilariyon ko uska haq milega ye bada namumkin aur bahut impossible cheez hai."

Expressing concern over the transparency of the tournament, Phogat said, "Which referee will go to which match, how many points a referee will give, where the mat chairman will sit, who will be made to win and who will be made to lose- all of this is being controlled by Brij Bhushan and his associates.”

'Govt Has Given Free Hand To Bhushan'

Phogat further alleged that the government and the Sports Ministry are watching this as a spectator. “No one is coming forward to help the players. They have given free hand to Bhushan- to do whatever he wants with female wrestlers,” the wrestler alleged.

‘It Is Tough For A Girl…’

Phogat then revealed that she is one of the six wrestlers who was allegedly sexually harassed by Bhushan. She then said that it will hence be very difficult for her to visit Bhushan's stronghold, Gonda, and fight a match there. “Aap soch sakte hai khud, ki mera uske ghar pe jaake…uske khud ke college pe jaake, jaha pe har insaan ussey related hoga, har insaan usko represent kar raha hoga…waha pe jaake competition ladna mushkil hoga.”

“Mujhe nahi lagta mai waha pe jaake apna 100% de paaungi…Ek ladki ke liye…bohot hi muskhil hota hai aisi situation me jaake compete karna (I don't think I would be able to give my 100% in Gonda…It is difficult for a girl to compete in such situations)," she added.