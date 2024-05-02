‘I May Not Induct an Overqualified Intern!’: Abhishek Singhvi Declines to Make Tushar Mehta an Offer | Image:PTI

New Delhi: During a recent hearing at the Supreme Court, a moment of levity broke out amidst the seriousness of the proceedings when senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi humorously declined to offer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta an internship under him. The exchange occurred during a hearing of an original suit filed by West Bengal against the Centre regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigations without the state's approval.

In a light-hearted exchange, Justice BR Gavai praised Singhvi's punctuality in attending all courts, prompting SG Mehta to humorously request an internship under Singhvi's guidance. Singhvi, in response, jokingly declined, stating he may “not induct an overqualified intern.”

Everything you need to know about the hearing

The case in question revolves around West Bengal's invocation of Article 131 of the Constitution, which grants the Supreme Court original jurisdiction over disputes between the Centre and one or more states.

The state government alleges that the CBI has been conducting investigations and filing FIRs without its general consent, a matter of contention since West Bengal revoked its "general consent" to the CBI in 2018.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the importance of Article 131, cautioning against its misuse. He clarified that the cases mentioned in the state's suit were registered by the CBI, not the Centre, and asserted that the CBI is not under the direct control of the Union of India.