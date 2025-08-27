‘I Offered Arrest Thrice During ED Raid’: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj After 20-Hour Raid in Delhi Hospital Scam

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said he offered three times to be arrested during the ED raid at his residence, adding that he is a "follower of Arvind Kejriwal", and announced he will hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “I told the ED teams that if they want to arrest me, they can. I made this proposal to them three times... I am a follower of Arvind Kejriwal. I will not work as you wish... I will hold a press conference tomorrow... They can also arrest me after the press conference...”

While Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's 20-hour search at the residence of Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj was aimed at diverting attention and said the BJP is scared of AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, “ED carried out a search at the residence of Saurabh Bharadwaj for 20 hours. Why was a raid carried out at the residence of Saurabh Bharadwaj?... These raids were carried out just to divert attention...The strength of AAP is that it never bows down, and that's why the BJP is scared of AAP”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its search at the residence of Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj in the early hours, a day after launching raids in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

On Tuesday, The raids began at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case.

The search operations were carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Following the raids, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the agency of harassing Bhardwaj's family in what he described as "political revenge".

He questioned the purpose of the investigation.