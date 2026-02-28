'I Only Earn Rs 325 Per Day': Man Pleads As SC Directs Him To Pay Rs 10,000/Month To Wife | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed a man to pay Rs 10,000 to his wife as monthly maintenance payment during the hearing of a matrimonial dispute. However, the husband brought to the apex court's notice that he only earns Rs 325 per day, adding that his limited income made it impossible for him to comply with the order.

During the proceedings, the bench noted that maintenance is meant to ensure basic financial support for a spouse and said the amount had been fixed after considering the circumstances of the case.

The husband, however, maintained that he could not afford the monthly payment and argued that his colleagues were ready to file affidavits supporting his claim about his income.

In response, the court suggested that the couple attempt to resolve their differences amicably. “Keep your wife then. She will make food for you and for your children,” the bench remarked. The husband countered this suggestion by saying that his wife had filed complaints against him and his parents, adding that reconciliation was unlikely.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court then said that it may communicate with his company to seek clarity on why he was being paid such a low wage. The court added that it would consider asking the employer for an explanation.

“We will call the company. Let them file an affidavit.”

The husband’s counsel noted that this might also benefit other employees facing similar issues. The bench later reserved its order in the matter.

Advertisement

The case comes amid repeated judicial observations that an able-bodied husband is duty-bound to maintain his wife.