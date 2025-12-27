'I Oppose RSS' Ideology But Admire Their Organisational Capacity': Cong's Digvijaya Singh Re-Clarifies His Remarks Amid Backlash

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday reiterated his remarks that he remains firmly opposed to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but admires their organisational capacity.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I've been saying this from the beginning: I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS. They neither respect the Constitution nor the country's laws, and it's an unregistered organisation. But I admire their organisational capacity because an organisation that isn't even registered has become so powerful that the Prime Minister says from the Red Fort that it is the world's largest NGO."

He further claimed the lack of transparency in the organisation, stating, "If it is an NGO, then where are its rules and regulations? But still, I admire their organisational capacity."

His remarks came after, earlier in the day, he had shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, Singh remarked on how individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, as well as the official handles of the Congress.

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Singh also issued a clarification on this post earlier today, saying that while he appreciates strong organisational structures, he remains firmly opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to criticism over his social media post, Singh said his remarks had been misunderstood. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Congress party's organisational strength, Singh today said there is scope for improvement. "I can say this much that there is room for improvement, and every organisation should always have room for improvement," he said.