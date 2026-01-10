I-PAC Row: Mamata Moves SC, Files Caveat Ahead of Possible ED Move

Kolkata/New Delhi: The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking that the top court not pass any order without hearing its side, amid indications that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may soon approach the court in the I-PAC case.

The caveat, a pre-emptive legal notice, was submitted to ensure that the state’s arguments are heard if the ED moves Supreme Court for relief or intervention in the controversy that has ignited a bitter political and legal standoff.

The move comes against the backdrop of an intense dispute between the Bengal government and the ED over raids conducted at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and at the residence of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata. The searches were carried out as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged coal smuggling syndicate and hawala transactions, according to ED officials.

The controversy escalated when the Chief Minister herself arrived at the I-PAC locations during the raids, accompanied by police officials, and removed documents and electronic devices, actions the ED alleges obstructed the agency’s lawful search operations.

Advertisement

Legal filings by the ED in the Calcutta High Court claim that Mamata’s intervention amounted to interference with an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, alleging intimidation of its officers and removal of incriminating materials.

The West Bengal government and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) counter that the raids are politically motivated and aimed at “stealing” the party’s strategy planning and disrupting the party’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The state government has also approached the Calcutta High Court seeking return of seized confidential and electoral data, asserting that the materials are unrelated to any scheduled offence under the PMLA and their seizure violates democratic rights.

Advertisement

By filing the caveat in the Supreme Court ahead of any formal petition from the ED, the West Bengal government aims to ensure the state party’s narrative and legal stance are heard at the top court.

ED Raids On I-PAC

This comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Mamata alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically.

"If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

Mamata asserted that I-PAC was not a private organisation, but an authorised team working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She alleged that the ED had confiscated sensitive documents, including data linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mamata Took Away Key Evidence: ED

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata of entering the residential premises of Pratik Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

" Mamata entered the residential premises of Pratik Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where " Mamata, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence."