‘I Regret Bringing Messi To Kolkata’: Satadru Dutta Breaks Silence on Salt Lake Fiasco

Kolkata: In an interview that has sent shockwaves through the sporting and political corridors of West Bengal, sports promoter Satadru Dutta has broken his silence on the chaotic events of December 13, 2025.

Reflecting on the "GOAT Tour" that saw Lionel Messi exit the Salt Lake Stadium in just 25 minutes, Dutta expressed deep remorse, stating he fears what could have happened to the global icon during the security breakdown.

"I absolutely regret it," Dutta told reporters. “I could have taken this event to any other city and made more money, but as a Bengali, I wanted my city to witness history. Instead, I watched as one immature person trying to gain personal mileage destroyed everything. What if something had happened to him? It would have been a national embarrassment.”

Sabotage and "Selfie-Mania"

Dutta, who spent 38 days in custody following the event, has pointed fingers directly at the previous administration and former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.

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He alleged that the event was sabotaged by political interference and blackmail.

According to Dutta, the chaos was triggered when unauthorised individuals, allegedly brought in by the minister’s team, breached the high-security show flow to take selfies with the Argentine star.

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"Messi has nearly a billion dollars in insurance coverage," Dutta revealed. "When he saw people crowding him for selfies and even pushing his teammate Rodrigo De Paul, he got claustrophobic. His manager told me they could not continue in such an unsafe environment."

Allegations

The promoter claimed that before the event, his team was intimidated and locked in a room to pressure them into issuing extra accreditation cards.

When the event descended into a fiasco, Dutta says he was made a scapegoat to shield powerful bureaucrats and politicians who had bypassed security protocols.

"Why was I the only one questioned?" he asked. "The investigation was a farce. How can the police investigate their own colleagues when the very officers responsible for security were part of the probe team?"

Legal Battle Ahead

With a change in the state government following the 2026 elections, Dutta has launched a Rs 100-crore defamation lawsuit and a legal offensive in the Supreme Court.

He vows to expose the complete failure of the administration that led to fans, who paid up to Rs 20,000 per ticket, rioting in the stands after Messi’s premature departure.