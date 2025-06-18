I Stopped The War Between Two Major Nuclear Nations: Trump Says It Again On India-Pak, Gives No Proof

Trump’s statement came shortly after Prime Minister Modi firmly reminded him of India’s official position on mediation. | Image: AP

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has yet again said that he played a decisive role in preventing a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated New Delhi’s long-standing stance against any form of third-party mediation.

‘I Stopped a War Between Two Nuclear Nations’

Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he intervened at a critical juncture between India and Pakistan, helping prevent a major conflict.

“I stopped a war between Pakistan and India. I love Pakistan,” he said, before adding, “Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night.”

“They were going at it, and they are both nuclear countries... I stopped a war between two major nuclear nations, but I don’t think I have a story written about it,” he added.

PM Modi Firm on India’s No-Mediation Policy

Trump’s statement came shortly after Prime Minister Modi firmly reminded him of India’s official position on mediation.

PM Modi told the U.S. President that India has “never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never do so in the future.”

PM Modi stressed that India views terrorism not as a proxy war but as a full-scale war. “India will respond to Pakistan’s bullets with shells,” he warned, making it clear that India’s resolve is stronger than ever.

Trump on Asim Munir

In his comments, Trump also acknowledged the roles of Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Modi in de-escalating tensions.

“This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping war from the Pakistani side, Modi from the other side,” he said. Trump described both leaders as “extremely influential” and credited them for acting responsibly in a high-stakes situation.

Trade Talks with India Still on Table

Trump reiterated his intention to finalize a trade agreement with India. “We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India,” he said.