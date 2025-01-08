Published 14:18 IST, January 8th 2025
I Support Everyone Who Wishes To Re-Embrace Sanatana: CM Yogi Adityanath Validates Ghar Wapsi
“If someone sincerely wishes to return to their roots, they should be welcomed wholeheartedly," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced strong support for "Ghar Wapsi" on Wednesday. Speaking during Republic Bharat's Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , CM Adityanath called for a warm reception for those returning to Sanatana Dharma.
CM Yogi Adityanath said, “If someone sincerely wishes to return to their roots, they should be welcomed wholeheartedly. We must understand that if someone who lost their way comes home in the evening, they are not considered astray. In some historical contexts, whether due to pressure, deceit, or other reasons, individuals changed their religion. If they now choose to return and adhere to the values and principles of Sanatana Dharma, we must welcome them.”
“I strongly support this,” Yogi Adityanath added.
