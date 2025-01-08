I Support Everyone Who Wishes To Re-Embrace Sanatana: CM Yogi Adityanath Validates Ghar Wapsi

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “If someone sincerely wishes to return to their roots, they should be welcomed wholeheartedly. We must understand that if someone who lost their way comes home in the evening, they are not considered astray. In some historical contexts, whether due to pressure, deceit, or other reasons, individuals changed their religion. If they now choose to return and adhere to the values and principles of Sanatana Dharma, we must welcome them.”