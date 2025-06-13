‘I Thought I Was Dead’: Air India Plane Crash Survivor Reveals What Happened In Few Seconds of Horror

Air India Plane Crash Survivor Reveals What Happened In Few Seconds of Horror

Vishwashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen currently recovering from the traumatic experience undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad's civil hospital, said, “The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side; it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting in that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived. When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burnt. The hospital then admitted me. People here are treating me well. People are very nice here.”