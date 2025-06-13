‘I Thought I Was Dead’: Air India Plane Crash Survivor Reveals What Happened In Few Seconds of Horror

Updated 13 June 2025 at 18:14 IST
Ahmedabad: After the horrible Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday that claimed 241 lives, sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh recalls the last few minutes of horror.
Vishwashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen currently recovering from the traumatic experience undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad's civil hospital, said, “The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side; it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting in that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived. When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burnt. The hospital then admitted me. People here are treating me well. People are very nice here.”
The only survivor of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, shared his horrifying experience on Friday, shortly after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Modi visited the civil hospital on Friday, where he met Kumar and other injured from BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel.
Gujarat ATS recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed yesterday in Ahmedabad.
DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has ordered enhanced safety inspections on the Boeing 787-8/9 fleet of Air India.
During his Ahmedabad visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the family of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and offered his condolences. Former Gujarat CM Rupani was also present on the Ahmedabad-London bound Air India flight 171.
