New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 18 people, including 14 women, lost their lives after overcrowding led to a stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night. At least 10 others were confirmed to be injured and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

An eyewitness, an IAF sergeant, recounted that despite announcements and efforts to convince people to avoid gathering in large numbers, the crowd remained unmanageable.

'I Tried to Convince People But...': Eyewitness IAF Sergeant Recounts NDLS Stampede

IAF Sergeant Ajit recounted the stampede horror at the New Delhi Railway Station. He said, "We have a tri-service office at the railway station. When I was returning after my duty, I couldn't go as there was a huge crowd... I tried to convince people and also made announcements appealing to people to avoid gathering on the platform in large numbers. The administration was working hard to prevent any mishap, but no one was listening... I also helped the injured people with the help of one of my friends".

Another eyewitness at New Delhi railway station recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond the limit. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them.

"The crowd was beyond the limit; people were gathered at the (foot over) bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during the festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them," he said.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Death Toll Stands at 18

The stampede caused at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on Saturday has claimed 18 lives so far, and the death toll is expected to rise further. The passengers who have lost their lives include 14 women and four children. Several others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Compensation Announced for Victims and Families of Deceased

Compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

NDLS Stampede: High-Level Committee Formed, Probe Ordered