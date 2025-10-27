'I Want Justice': Delhi Acid Attack Survivor Pleads For Strong Action Against Culprits

New Delhi: A student suffered burn injuries to both of her hands while trying to protect her face in an alleged acid attack by three men, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The victim has demanded justice from the government and the culprits behind bars. The accused managed to flee from the spot.

The attack took place on Sunday when the victim was on the way to Laxmi Bhai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar.

Among the three, one accused, identified as Jitender by the victim, had been stalking the woman. The attack took place a month following a heated altercation between the victim and the accused, the police said.

The victim briefly told ANI at a hospital, "...I want justice (from the government) and they should be arrested as soon as possible."

Advertisement

The victim's brother alleged that the accused was harassing his sister, and she had complained to the wife of the accused.

"This incident happened near her college... He (the accused) was harassing my sister. My sister had complained to his (accused's) wife...She suffered injuries to her hands and stomach. She is undergoing treatment. We want justice."

Advertisement

Delhi police said that on October 26, a call was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a 20-year-old woman, resident of Mukundpur, Delhi, with acid burn injuries.

The victim stated that she is a 2nd-year (non-college) student and was walking towards her college in Ashok Vihar for class when she was accosted by a person Jitender, resident of Mukundpur, who was known to her along with his associates Ishan and Arman who came on a motorcycle, the Delhi police added.

"Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused persons fled from the spot. The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago," Delhi police said.

The crime team and the FSL Team inspected the crime scene.