'I Was Tortured, Forced to Name Modi in Malegaon Blast Probe': Sadhvi Pragya Makes Explosive Revelation on Maharashtra ATS Role

'I Was Tortured, Forced to Name Modi in Malegaon Blast Probe': Sadhvi Pragya Makes Explosive Revelation | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a bombshell revelation during an exclusive interaction with Republic, former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has alleged that she was tortured by Maharashtra ATS officers and was pressured to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

“I was asked to name Modi... They tortured me for 24 days,” Sadhvi told Republic, adding that she was targeted because she used to spend time in Gujarat.

“They said, ‘You know Modi, name him too,’” she said, calling it a deliberate attempt to frame top leaders in a politically motivated conspiracy.

The allegations come just two days after a special NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, bringing an end to a 17-year-long legal battle.

'Truth Has Won': Sadhvi Slams Congress, Calls It A Political Conspiracy

Sadhvi Pragya also accused the Congress party of orchestrating a conspiracy to malign the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Indian Army, and nationalist organizations.

“It was a Congress conspiracy. They used agencies against us. They wanted to destroy Sanatan Dharma and the forces defending the country,” she told.

“Congress misused all institutions to frame innocent people. But they’ve been exposed. Truth has won,” she said.

She further alleged that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh played a key role in the alleged misuse of power and described him as “not worthy of being called an officer.”

“Tortured for 24 Days,” Says Sadhvi Pragya

Sadhvi said she was kept under illegal arrest for 13 days and subjected to inhuman torture for 24 days.

“I can’t explain the kind of torture I had to go through... They broke me physically and mentally,” she said.

“Sanatan Dharma has won. They can’t defeat us. Nobody can harm us when we stand for truth,” she asserted.

What Happened in Malegaon?

On September 29, 2008, a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded near a mosque, killing six people and injuring over 100 others, about 200 km from Mumbai. The blast quickly turned into a high-profile probe, with allegations of ‘saffron terror’ dominating political narratives for over a decade.

Special Judge AK Lahoti had reserved the judgment in April 2025, and asked all seven accused to be present in court for the pronouncement today.

Special Judge AK Lahoti pronounced the judgment after nearly two decades of investigation, political scrutiny, and legal fights. All seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and retired army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit, were present in court when the verdict was announced.

Timeline of the 17-Year Legal Battle

Sept 29, 2008: Motorcycle bomb explodes in Malegaon, killing 6

Oct-Nov 2008: ATS arrests Pragya Thakur and Col Purohit

Jan 2009: Maharashtra ATS files chargesheet

Dec 2010: Case handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA)

2016: NIA files its chargesheet

2017: MCOCA charges dropped; Pragya Thakur and Col Purohit granted bail

Oct 2018: Trial begins in special NIA court

Sept 2023: Evidence hearings conclude

July 2024: Final arguments conclude