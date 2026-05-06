‘I Was Under Pressure’: TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Apologises to Suvendu Adhikari for His Past Abusive Remarks

In a significant turn of events in West Bengal’s, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta has issued a public apology to the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his past controversial and abusive remarks. The gesture comes in the wake of intense verbal duel between the two political camps.

The apology was reportedly prompted by a realization of the tone of previous political discourse. Addressing the BJP leader directly, Dutta reportedly stated, "Suvendu Da, I apologise to you," while further explaining that his past behavior was influenced by external factors. He admitted that his earlier remarks, which had often been sharp and personal, was made while he was "under pressure."

He further said, “I was forced to say those things for my family's safety. Today I can see the difference. When my car was passing a celebration, the BJP karyakartas could have assaulted me, but no, they said "let Riju da pass". BJP leaders from Delhi & State have said to me "don't worry, nobody will harm you or your family" whereas TMC used to threaten me. I am just a spokesperson and worker, not a leader.”

The apology has quickly gained traction across social media platforms and political circles, raising questions about a potential shift in the TMC. The BJP has yet to issue an official collective response to the gesture.



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