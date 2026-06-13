‘I Will Kill You’: Viral Video Shows Shimla School Manager Feared For Life Before Being Shot Dead Outside Sanjauli Campus

Shimla: A woman associated with a private school in Shimla was shot dead on Saturday in a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the city. The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi Mittal, who was linked with the management of a private school located near the Himachal Housing Board Colony in Sanjauli.

According to police, the incident came to light after information was received that unidentified persons had allegedly shot Mittal dead. Police teams rushed to the spot immediately and initiated an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Abhishek said, "A short while ago, police received information that Mrs Meenakshi Mittal, associated with Saraswati Paradise School, had been shot dead by some unidentified persons. As soon as the information was received, a police team reached the spot and inspected the scene. The area has been secured, and evidence is being collected. A case of murder is being registered, and all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Special police teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from nearby areas and other technical evidence are also being examined."

The killing has garnered significant attention as a video purportedly recorded by Mittal and believed to have been posted on her Facebook page earlier this year has gone viral on social media following her death.

Advertisement

In the video, Mittal identified herself as a member of a private school and claimed that she was the Vice-President of the school management during her parents' lifetime and became the Acting President after their demise. She alleged that all relevant documents were in her favour and that the matter was also pending before the High Court.

She further claimed that despite the legal proceedings, certain individuals had prepared forged documents and initiated actions against her. According to her statement in the video, she had entered the school premises in January after a court-related development and had informed the Shimla Superintendent of Police about her presence there, asserting that she had not engaged in any illegal activity.

Advertisement

Mittal alleged that she had been staying within the school premises for more than two months and was attempting to regulate and improve the institution's functioning. She accused some individuals of damaging the school's reputation through repeated disputes and administrative issues.

Describing an incident that allegedly occurred earlier, she claimed that a person arrived at the school along with associates and allegedly attempted to take control of the premises by parking vehicles inside and locking the gates. She said teachers and parents were present at the time.

In the video, Mittal also expressed dissatisfaction with the response she allegedly received from police authorities after seeking assistance. She claimed that despite contacting emergency services and senior police officials, immediate intervention was not provided.

Most significantly, she alleged that she had received threats to her life. She claimed that she had been told, "I will see you", and "I will kill you." She further alleged that her phone had been hacked, abusive messages had been circulated, and her daughter had also been subjected to online harassment through objectionable comments on photographs.

Mittal maintained that if any dispute existed regarding the institution, it should be resolved through legal proceedings and not through intimidation or threats. In the concluding part of the video, she appealed for her concerns to be brought before the authorities and sought protection.

Police have not yet commented on the allegations made in the viral video and are investigating all possible angles, including the claims raised by the deceased in the recording.