Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the Northeast. Later, he addressed a public rally in Itanagar where he highlighted that the Union government is working towards the development of the Northeast.

He said, “Our vision is that of 'Ashta Lakshmi' for the development of the Northeast. Our Northeast is becoming a strong link for trade and tourism with South Asia and East Asia.” While addressing the gathering, PM Modi accused the Congress of depriving the Northeast of development.

VIDEO | PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 crore for Northeast during an event in Arunachal Pradesh. The projects include Sela tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang. pic.twitter.com/Rrv5LbDaOV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)



Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

"Northeast going to become strong link in India''s trade, tourism, other relations with South Asia and East Asia."

“I work for people, not to win elections. Whole NE is saying 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.”

“The investment that has been made for development in the Northeast is four times the investment that was made by the Congress. This means the Congress would have taken 20 years to do the work that we did.”

“Congress was involved in scams when it should have built modern infra on border areas. Congress deprived you of facilities and services.”

“Thousands of NE women have become lakhpati didis. Our aim is to make 3 crore lakhpati didis.”

"Ashtalakshmi has been our vision for Northeast's development. Northeast will become the bridge for India's trade and tourism with South Asia and East Asia.”

“The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working.”

"As Modi is working for development of country, opposition leaders are attacking."

"Congress had neglected the border villages and termed it the last village. But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Programme."

"From Independence till 2014, around 10,000 km of National Highway was constructed in the Northeast...However, in the last 10 years, more than 6,000 km of National Highway has been constructed in the Northeast. I completed the work of seven decades in just one..."

"On one hand, Modi is putting together bricks to construct 'Viksit Bharat' and working day and night for the better future of the youth...On the other hand, 'parivarvadi' leaders of INDI Alliance have increased their attacks on Modi. They are asking "Modi ka parivar kaun hai?...Those who are abusing me, listen carefully - every family living in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh is saying, "Ye Modi ka parivar hai."

"You must have heard of 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. You will realize its meaning once you reach Arunachal. The entire Northeast is a witness to this. I laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated..."

