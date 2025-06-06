IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur 

Updated 6 June 2025 at 19:10 IST
Saharanpur: An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Saharanpur during a routine training on Friday. The helicopter safely returned to the Saharanpur air base after the incident.
The landing was precautionary, it was not due to an emergency but rather a safety measure. No casualties or injuries reported. Army and police officials reached the site to asses the situation.
The IAF is investigating further in this matter.
This incident follows a series of precautionary landings and crashes involving IAF aircraft in recent months, including a Mirage 2000 crash in Madhya Pradesh in February and a MiG-29 crash near Agra last year.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 6 June 2025 at 19:09 IST