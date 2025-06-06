Saharanpur: An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Saharanpur during a routine training on Friday. The helicopter safely returned to the Saharanpur air base after the incident.

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur

The landing was precautionary, it was not due to an emergency but rather a safety measure. No casualties or injuries reported. Army and police officials reached the site to asses the situation.

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur, image: Republic

The IAF is investigating further in this matter.