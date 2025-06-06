Republic World
Updated 6 June 2025 at 19:10 IST

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur

An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Saharanpur during a routine training on Friday. Army and police officials reached the site to asses the situation.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur | Image: Republic

Saharanpur: An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Saharanpur during a routine training on Friday. The helicopter safely returned to the Saharanpur air base after the incident.

The landing was precautionary, it was not due to an emergency but rather a safety measure. No casualties or injuries reported. Army and police officials reached the site to asses the situation.

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Saharanpur, image: Republic

The IAF is investigating further in this matter. 

This incident follows a series of precautionary landings and crashes involving IAF aircraft in recent months, including a Mirage 2000 crash in Madhya Pradesh in February and a MiG-29 crash near Agra last year.

Published 6 June 2025 at 19:09 IST