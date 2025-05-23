IAF Assisted Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight Until Safe Landing After It Encountered Severe Turbulence Due To Hailstorm On May 21

Delhi-Srinagar Indigo flight suffered serious damage to its noose during the cruise. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stated that it assisted Indigo flight 6E-2142, traveling from Delhi to Srinagar, after it encountered a severe hailstorm and turbulence on Wednesday, May 21. The IAF provided control vectors and groundspeed readouts until the flight safely landed at Srinagar airfield.

On Wednesday evening, Indigo flight 6E-2142 was caught in severe turbulence due to extreme weather conditions, including a powerful hailstorm, during its cruise from Delhi to Srinagar. A video from inside the plane had also surfaced, showing passengers screaming prayers in panic as the flight shook violently.

On May 21, 2025, an Indigo A321 Neo aircraft operated flight 6E-2142 from Delhi to Srinagar. While cruising at FL360, the aircraft entered a hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot.

According to the crew statement, they requested Northern Control (IAF) for a deviation to the left (toward the international border) due to adverse weather along the route, but the request was not approved.

Later, the crew contacted Lahore air traffic control to enter Pakistani airspace and avoid the storm, but the request was denied.

Initially, they attempted to return to Delhi, but as they were already close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Subsequently, they encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue on the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route toward Srinagar.

While inside the thunderstorm cloud, warnings for an Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection loss, and backup Speed Scale unreliability were triggered.

Due to the updrafts and downdrafts encountered, the autopilot disengaged, causing wide speed variations. As a result, Maximum Operating Speed/Maximum Operating Mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered.

During this period, the aircraft’s rate of descent reached 8,500 feet per minute. The crew flew the aircraft manually until they exited the hailstorm.

After completing all checklist actions (ECAM actions), the crew declared a PAN-PAN to Srinagar ATC, requested radar vectors, and made a safe landing with auto-thrust operating normally.

No passengers onboard sustained injuries. A post-flight inspection revealed damage to the nose radome. The matter is under investigation by the DGCA.

Pakistan’s airspace was unavailable for Indian-registered aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines, operators, or military flights.

Northern Area Control advised the Indigo crew in accordance with the NOTAM, which is a standard planning feature for all airlines in their route planning, ensuring the safety of the aircraft and its passengers.

The aircraft was immediately assisted with route diversion coordination by contacting Delhi Area Control and providing the necessary contact frequencies for Lahore Control to request an overflight weather diversion.