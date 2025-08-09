IAF's BrahMos Storm: 19 Supersonic Missiles Rain Down On Pakistan's Airbases, Shattering Defence Systems In Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: During 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Air Force (IAF) gave the Pakistani military a taste of India's real military might after the IAF hammered Pakistan with as many as 19 BrahMos supersonic missiles, shattering Pakistan's key airbases, infrastructure, and defence systems. In a series of precision-guided strikes against Pakistani airbases and terrorist infrastructure, India's Air Force dealt a massive blow to Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, the military operation which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

India showcased its military prowess in the daring operation against Pakistan, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles at key Pakistani airbases, crippling the country's air defence capabilities and sending a strong message to its neighbour.

The operation, which took place between May 7 and May 10, was India's masterclass in precision and strategy. The IAF's BrahMos missiles, launched from modified Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, struck Pakistani airbases with pinpoint accuracy, disabling runways, hardened shelters, and command centres. The strikes also destroyed four major radar systems, including a Chinese LY-80 fire radar and two US-made AN/TPQ-43 tracking radars.

According to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, India's magnificent IAF shot down at least six aircraft of the Pakistani Air Force, including five fighter jets. Notably, the Pakistani fighter jets that were downed by the IAF included their F-16 aircraft as well.

Three months after the operation, the Air Chief Marshal revealed India's might response to Pakistan when the IAF fired at least 19 BrahMos missiles at Pakistani airbases, targeting critical infrastructure and military assets in response to their failed air raids on India's military establishments. The strikes also included the use of French SCALP cruise missiles, which hit Jaish-e-Mohammed camps, dealing a massive blow to the terrorist organisation. The Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters was hit by Crystal Maze missiles, further demonstrating India's high-tech military strength in neutralising terrorist threats.

Operation Sindoor was a big shift in India's military strategy, showcasing its high-tech capability to launch precision-guided strikes deep within enemy territory. The use of advanced missiles like the BrahMos and SCALP demonstrated India's growing military prowess and its willingness to take decisive action against terrorist organisations. The M777 howitzers destroyed Tier 2 defences of the Pakistani Army, further weakening their military capabilities.

Pakistan’s Terror Infrastructure In Shambles

The operation specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, dealing a severe blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist groups. The LeT headquarters in Muridke were reportedly wiped out by Crystal Maze missiles, while JeM camps were hit by six SCALP missiles. The Indian military's precision strikes also destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan attempted to retaliate by firing PL-15 air-to-air missiles and activating air defence units near Karachi. However, most of these countermeasures were either jammed or failed to hit their targets. The Turkish-made YIHA loitering munitions used by Pakistan were also neutralised by India's electronic warfare systems.

IAF's Superiority On Display

The operation showcased the IAF's superiority in aerial combat, with the Indian Air Force downing six Pakistani aircraft, including four Chinese-made fighter jets and two large transport and surveillance planes. The S-400 air defence system played a crucial role in neutralising Pakistani aerial threats, shooting down three enemy aircraft.

Operation Sindoor was a shift in India's military doctrine, showing rapid precision strikes and enhanced deterrence. The Indian Defence Ministry has authorised the replenishment and expansion of missile, drone, and precision munition stockpiles, signalling a strategic shift towards rapid retaliation and enhanced deterrence.

Strong Message To Pakistan

The Indian military's actions send a clear message to Pakistan that India will not tolerate terrorism and will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens. The strikes were carefully planned and executed, minimising collateral damage and civilian casualties. The operation's success has been hailed as a big achievement, with many experts praising India's military strategy and capabilities.

The Pakistani military responded to the strikes, but India's advanced air defence systems, including the S-400 missile system, proved effective in neutralising the threat. According to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the S-400 system played a crucial role in denying Pakistani aircraft the ability to launch long-range munitions. India shot down five Pakistani jets using the S-400 air defence system during Operation Sindoor.