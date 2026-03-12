IAF Chief AP Singh Flies MiG-29UPG Solo Sortie, Reviews Operational Readiness | Watch

Chandigarh: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday flew a MiG-29UPG multi-role aircraft on a solo sortie from one of the frontline fighter bases of India, and reviewed the operational preparedness of a base in Western Air Command.

The 45-minute flight in the twin-engine interceptor for national air defence was carried out to assess the aircraft's performance and the preparedness of combat units responsible for safeguarding India's western and northern airspace.

During his visit, the IAF chief also reviewed operational infrastructure, the readiness of flying crews, and aircraft maintenance standards at the base.

The base had earlier played an important role during Operation Sindoor last year, when the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes and established air superiority over parts of the adversary's airspace following a major terror attack.

During the 88-hour operation, MiG-29UPG squadrons were deployed extensively for air defence and interception missions, contributing to the sustained air operations that eventually led to a ceasefire request.

Nicknamed "Baaz," the MiG-29UPG is one of the most capable air-defence fighters in the IAF fleet. The aircraft is designed primarily for interception and protection of Indian airspace against hostile aerial threats.

Developed through a comprehensive upgrade programme carried out in cooperation with Russia, the MiG-29UPG is equipped with improved radar systems, modern avionics, enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, and additional fuel tanks that significantly extend its operational range.

The MiG-29 UPG has recently been upgraded with new technology. The aircraft can now fly longer distances and is capable of air-to-air refuelling. It can reach a speed of 2.25 Mac, which is about 2,400 kilometres per hour. The fighter jet can fire both air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

It was used extensively during the Kargil War. The aircraft was also deployed during the surgical strikes carried out after the Uri attack and in the Pulwama attack, as well as in the Balakot air strike. The MiG-29 also demonstrated its capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Air Force currently operates three squadrons of the upgraded MiG-29UPG, which are mainly deployed along the western and northern sectors to strengthen India's air defence posture.

The Air Chief's flight and review of the command's preparedness come at a time when regional air forces remain on high alert amid continuing geopolitical tensions and evolving security dynamics in West Asia as well as persistent security challenges along India's borders.