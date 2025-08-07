IAF Chinook Helicopter Joins Uttarkashi Rescue Operations as Relief Efforts Intensify

Updated 7 August 2025 at 20:34 IST
Dehradun: In the aftermath of devastating cloudburst and flash floods in Uttarkashi, the Indian Air Force’s Chinook helicopter took off from Jolly Grant Airport to support ongoing disaster relief operations in the Harshil-Gangotri region.
Relief in Remote Areas
A 125 kV generator was airlifted aboard the Chinook to restore electricity in power-affected zones, enabling critical operations to resume.
The generator will help stabilise relief efforts in Harshil and Gangotri area of Uttarkashi, where infrastructure has been severely damaged.
IAF Chinook Helicopter Joins Uttarkashi Rescue Operations
Military & Administrative Response
The Indian Air Force continues to play active role in rescuing stranded civilians and transporting essential supplies.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed, all possible resources to be mobilised, with the administration on high alert.
Over 35 people were rescued and safely airlifted to Jolly Grant Airport, where they were further transported to safer locations.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst, Infrastructure Damage
After heavy rain and flash floods in the region roads remain blocked due to landslides, and connectivity to Dharali and Harsil is severely disrupted.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to restore access, while NDRF, SDRF, and Army teams continue ground operations.
