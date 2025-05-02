IAF Conducts Night Take-off, Landing Exercise On Ganga Expressway As Nation Prepares To Avenge Pahalgam

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday conducted night take off and landing exercise on the Ganga Expressway as armed forces ramps up security drills to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The exercise is being organised to assess the expressway’s potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies, especially in view of India's imminent response to punish perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force had conducted security drills during the day time when a wide and niche range of Indian fighter jets including Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage showcased operations readiness including touch down exercises.

These security drills are being conducted to test India’s robust road infrastructure and prepare nation for war time, especially ahead of much anticipated and strong response to push perpetrators of terror who were behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

The touch down exercise was tested on a 3.5 km long stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The expressway is still under construction, however, a smaller chunk of the greenfield highway has been made functional for landing and take off of India’s sophisticated range of aircraft in times of war.

These exercises are part of an air show which is being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, fighter jets are being tested for take off and landings during the day time while the second phase would test their capabilities to conduct the same during the night.

During these drills, the aircraft will perform low fly pasts at an altitude of just one meter from the ground and this will be followed by take off and landing.