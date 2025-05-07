IAF Confirms No Loss To Man or Machine On Indian Side In Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that there has been no loss to man or machine on the Indian side after India launched precision air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

India destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir after it launched a total of 9 strikes in Pakistan and PoK.

Pakistan has admitted that India has launched strikes in both inside its territory and PoK.

India issues statement after targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan

The Ministry of Defence in an official statement said, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”