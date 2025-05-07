IAF Confirms No Loss To Man or Machine On Indian Side In Operation Sindoor

Updated May 7th 2025, 06:39 IST
Operation Sindoor: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that there has been no loss to man or machine on the Indian side after India launched precision air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
India destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir after it launched a total of 9 strikes in Pakistan and PoK.
Pakistan has admitted that India has launched strikes in both inside its territory and PoK.
The Ministry of Defence in an official statement said, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”
“Altogether, a total of nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non- escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on OPERATION SINDOOR', later today,” the Defence Ministry added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 05:50 IST